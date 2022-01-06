'Bigg Boss 15': Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra for rude comments on Tejasswi

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress and model Gauahar Khan has slammed 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra for his comments on Tejasswi Prakash. She said he should look at his face and his reality is now apparently visible to everyone.



In the previous episode, Karan and Tejasswi were seen getting into a nasty fight because Tejasswi felt that Karan is supporting Shamita Shetty over her during a task. She used some insulting words to him, due to which he reacted and lashed out at her. He said a lot of things as both got into an ugly argument with each other.



During this fight only Karan said: "Jaa shakal dekh apni." (go and look at your face)



Gauahar took to her social media and highlighted this sentence, and took a stand for Tejasswi. She commented with a hugging face: "Shakal dekh apni, teri asliyat dikh gayi(look at your face, your reality is now apparent) and so much more….. love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for Teja...wanted to hug her. To all the girls who are reading this, respect is super important, both ways. Please treat yourself with love n respect first!"



Fans reacted to her comment and many came out in support of Tejasswi. One fan mentioned tagging Gauahar Khan: "I don't like Teja much but she definitely don't deserve that type of behaviour. Karan is very toxic."



