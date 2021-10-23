'Bigg Boss 15': Donal Bisht says ex-housemates pulled her down

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress-model Donal Bisht, who recently got evicted from 'Bigg Boss 15', says she is overwhelmed with the love coming her way and that she gave her hundred percent in the controversial reality show.



Donal said: "I am just overwhelmed with the hashtags going around on social media, it is more than enough for me and I am sure it is going to help me a lot in my career."



During the game, contestants pointed out that she lacked in making connections. However, Donal feels that that although she "gave her hundred percent to make connections," the other contestants pulled her down.



Donal asserted that she can't be a follower.



She said: "I have my own thinking and this is what the housemates were not liking about me. Many follow Vishal Kotian who himself is toxic and if you follow the toxicity, it will obviously spread around."



According to Donal, there was a lot of planning inside the house to sideline her.



"Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash were completely against me and in fact Afsana Khan with whom later I developed a good bonding, told me that initially they all had decided to sideline me. They never wanted me to shine in the house.



"Afsana was also with them in all their games. But afterwards we became friends. Afsana also revealed to me that they said there should be only one girl in the house and that is Tejasswi. And for Tejasswi, I was the biggest threat.



"Eventually when Afsana understood me she used to tell everyone that I am beautiful person with a golden heart. She often calls me 'Vishwasundari'," Donal added.



She shares that Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian tried to create misunderstanding between her and Afsana.



"Shamita and Vishal always advised me to stay away from Afsana as it would portray me in the wrong light. But I never listened to them."



"Actually, they all feel that I am arrogant. During Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan and Farah Khan too mentioned that everyone targetted me in the house. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal always called me a lone warrior," she adds.



