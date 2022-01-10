'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena calls Abhijit an 'unscrupulous person' during nomination task

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) The contestants inside 'Bigg Boss 15' will be seen playing another nomination task where they have to nominate an undesirable candidate from the task. This task creates a fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale.



She nominates him as Devoleena calls him out for his behaviour towards her. She was referring to the incident when he demanded a kiss from her.



Devoleena says: "The way he dealt with me shows he is a very unscrupulous person."



Rakhi Sawant, on the other hand, blames Nishant that he appears nice on the surface but from inside he is completely an opposite person.



The differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are getting intense. They both again are seen arguing with each other. Tejasswi blames him for never supporting her anytime and she has to fight for herself all alone.



Karan says that we should decide what is good for us. He felt isolated and said: "There is no one close to us other than family."



Furthermore, Salman Khan announces that the show has been extended for two weeks.



'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.



