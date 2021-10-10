'Bigg Boss 15': Celebrity guests get into argument over their favourite contestants

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is moving around Navratri celebrations and also Pratik Sehajpal. At one point Salman Khan was seen asking Pratik and Jay Bhanushali to watch their language and behaviour.



As per the latest promo the upcoming special episode will also see celebrities like Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin, and Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli. They will come to support their favourite contestants on the show. But the overall discussion ends up in a heated argument over Pratik and Jay.



All the celebrities started debating, Arjun and Karan don't seem happy with Pratik and his overall attitude. Like he keeps poking his nose in others' matters, and even damages the house property. And he will get what he gives to others. Nikki disagrees and says he is alone and playing like a lion. Moreover whatever he did was part of the game.



During this conversation, Salman Khan also intervenes and says Pratik is aggressive. In the earlier episode he had badly scolded him and asked him about his game above mother and sister. The upcoming episode will also see the eviction of one contestant, which as per the sources is Sahil Shroff, and many other interesting twists and turns.



