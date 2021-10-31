'Bigg Boss 15': Badshah enters house as special guest, housemates argue over his gifts

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Rapper Badshah is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' as the special guest for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. The previous episode saw Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visiting to promote their upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi'. Now Badshah enters and in the latest promo of the channel he can be seen having fun with host Salman Khan.



Both can be seen dancing and interacting. Badshah asks Salman to say a dialogue from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and Salman says: "Log kehte hai Khoobsurat ladkiyan jab jhooth bolti hai to aur bhi khoobsurat lagti hai". To which Badshah replies: "Why do beautiful girls lie?"



Besides that, Badshah also gives some gifts to the contestants that create a lot of heated arguments among the housemates. Nishant says he wants to give a mirror to Karan as according to him his real side is coming out. And Karan says he doesn't care. Other contestants also start blaming each other and even the fight gets physical among them.



Moreover Salman Khan can be seen getting annoyed and losing his cool because of Tejasswi Prakash. He doesn't like the way she spoke to him. Actually what happens when Salman asks Umar Riaz to whom he will go while facing a difficult situation?



Umar responds with Tejasswi's name because she is fun loving but Salman was not satisfied with his answer and questions Umar that how a fun loving person can be helpful. On this Tejasswi interrupts and puts her point in front of Salman. But the way she talks to the host Salman was not liked by him and he says: "Why are you talking to me like this?" and he scolds her further.



