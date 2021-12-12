'Bigg Boss 15': Ayushmann, Vaani see housemates targeting each other; Salman lashes out at male contestants

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) The 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode on 'Bigg Boss 15' hosted by Salman Khan will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor appearing as special guests.



Farah Khan gives a quirky task to guess the name of songs from the emojis shown to them. Ayushmann sings he popular 'Dream Girl' number in the girl's voice. The trio dances on 'Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai'.



Furthermore, Ayushmann and Vaani also witness contestants target each other in a new task under Farah's supervision.



The housemates had to point out the other contestants' problems in the house. Rajiv calls Devoleena the most adamant person and accuses her of showing favouritism towards Pratik. Devoleena calls Umar an untrustworthy person. In retaliation, Umar says: "My trust is with my friends and not with people like this."



Tejasswi, on the other hand, taunts Shamita for always being dependent on others. Shamita blames Tejasswi for always using Karan for her gain. Shamita, however, blames Ritesh for not giving back Rakhi the respect that she shows him, whereas Karan accuses Nishant of playing with others' emotions.



Salman schools some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. Karan has been constantly questioning Tejasswi's loyalty, making her feel miserable.



Salman also lashes out at Umar for behaving arrogantly: "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here."



'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.



--IANS

ila/kr