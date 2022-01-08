'Big day' will decide future of Punjab: Amarinder

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (IANS) Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday hailed the announcement of polls in Punjab on February 14, saying the 'big day' will decide the future of the state, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the people would heave a big sigh of relief with the end of 'misgovernance'.



Appealing to the people to participate in the carnival of democracy with full spirit while at the same time observing all COVID related protocols, the two-time Chief Minister said, "Sooner the better. We are all set for the big day that will decide the future of Punjab."



Punjab with 117 seats will vote in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of ballots will be on March 10 along with four other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.



SAD President Badal also hailed the poll announcement, saying the people of the state will heave a big sigh of relief. "This signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in Punjab,"



In a statement here, the SAD President said the people of the state were ready and eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable and development oriented SAD-BSP government, committed to peace and communal harmony.



"The present rulers have reduced governance to a circus joke. People will heave a sigh of relief that it is over and the state will go back to the serious and sober business of governance by the SAD-BSP alliance".



In the 2017 assembly elections the Congress had won 77 of the 117 seats, followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 20, SAD 15, BJP three and two others.



--IANS

vg/svn/bg