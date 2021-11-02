Big B's NFT collections reaches $5.20k on Day 1 of auction

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) As Indian celebrities latching onto the craze of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), megastar Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections reached highest ever bidding in India at $5,20,000 on Day 1 of the auction.



The record is proving to be the most successful so far with his 'Madhushala' NFT collection receiving highest ever bidding in India at $4,20,000 on Day 1 with two more days to go as fans continue to have a bidding frenzy.



Madhushala is his father's collection of poems recorded in the superstar's own voice.



"In a world of metaverses and digitization, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with my fans in a new way," Bachchan said.



"The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some back stories and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever," he added.



In addition to this, the auction also has seven autographed posters from his iconic movies and half a dozen collectibles of "punks and NFTs art and Poster collection" which have received bids worth over $1,00,000 on Day 1.



A unique feature to the auction is the "Loot Box", worth $10 each. Every buyer of this box would get an assured art piece from the NFT collection. The Loot box goes live on November 2 at 7 pm offering 5000 collectibles for which over 300,000 crypto collectible fans have signed up globally.



This exclusive NFT auction is being hosted on BeyondLife.club, powered by Guardian Link, one of India's biggest de-centralised branded marketplace for NFTs. The auction went live on November 1 and will close on November 4.



Meanwhile, following in the footsteps of megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, actress Sunny Leone has also ventured into the NFT space.



Sunny has gone on to mint her NFTs. Minting is a process through which digital art becomes a part of the Ethereum blockchain - a public ledger that is unchangeable and tamper-proof.



The actress took the lead among Indian actors to secure their digital assets when she broke the news about her association with NFT, two months back. This made her the first Indian actress to roll out her own NFTs.



