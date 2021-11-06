Big B shares pictures from Diwali festivities featuring entire family

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse from his Diwali celebrations featuring his entire family.



Amitabh had earlier shared a picture which featured all the members of the Bachchan family except Aishwarya Rai. The icon has now addressed the queries of his fans by finally sharing a complete family picture that also has Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya.



The picture has Abhishek and Aishwarya seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen in the picture too.



He wrote the caption: "Family prays and celebrates together .. is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein - deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion - Happy Diwali)."



Earlier, only Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta and Navya were seen in the Diwali pictures shared on social media.



On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in 'Jhund', 'Uunchai', 'Brahmastra', 'Mayday', and 'Good Bye'.



