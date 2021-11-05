Big B on 'eerie' Diwali in 'Jalsa': 'Room full of family, each lost in their own world'

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that this year Diwali was much quieter as he gave a glimpse of the night at his home 'Jalsa'.



Amitabh celebrated Diwali with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and grandchildren Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda.



The icon seemed missing the fun and frolic of Diwali, going by his post on his blog.



He wrote: "The gaiety, the fun and frolic of the past...the celebration of this festive day...friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness...in the diyas of hope and prosperity."



"It has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers...perhaps a GOI ruling against it, but even so an eerie silence about...and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile," he added.



"What has the rapid communication done to us...destroyed memory, remembering...an answer to all on the net and a depletion of the mind and the brain to face up to the challenges, for public consumption and beyond..."



Talking about the impact of the pandemic on normal life, Amitabh added: "So much has changed in these past two years...destruction yes but invention too...and the ingenuity of the human species...much has been said and written about it...a reprieve then...'tis not so sweet now as it was before."



On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in 'Jhund' , 'Uunchai', 'Brahmastra', 'Mayday', and 'Good Bye'.



--IANS

dc/kr