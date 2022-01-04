Bidhuri alleges 'mischief' in his Delhi Assembly speech

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has alleged that his speech on gaushalas (cowsheds) was not properly broadcast during house proceedings on January 3.



"It is a violation of the privilege of a legislator, against democracy and a violation of freedom of expression," the BJP leader said on Tuesday. Bidhuri has also written to the Speaker of the Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel in this regard.



The letter said that on January 3, during the short discussion on gaushala, his voice was muffled in the proceedings of the assembly being shown on Facebook, adding that the voice is also missing in the recording available on Facebook.



Bidhuri has indicated that there may be some mischief in this as there is no technical fault in the speeches of the members before and after him. He has requested the Speaker of the Assembly to get the matter investigated and whoever is guilty for this, action should be taken against him.



--IANS

