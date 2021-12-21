Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after staff tested positive

Washington, Dec 21 (IANS) US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 after one of his staffers who spent half an hour with him on Air Force One on Friday tested positive on Monday morning, the White House said.



Biden's regular antigen test on Sunday and the PCR test after he was notified of the case all showed negative results, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



Psaki said Biden will continue with his daily schedule as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines do not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure.



--IANS

int/shs