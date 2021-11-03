Bhuvan Bam reveals real inspiration behind 'Titu Mama'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam who has come up with his new web series 'Dhindora', shares his inspiration behind the character in the show called 'Titu Mama'.



The nine-episode web series is written and performed by Bhuvan that introduces a new character in every episode.



As the fourth episode of the show is coming up, Bhuvan said: "All my characters are my original creations based on observation and added humour, except for Titu Mama. When my real mama saw Titu Mama's character for the first time, he called me up and said, 'Bohot jordaar! Keep it up'. Everybody has a mama who's just like Titu mama. Mama ke liye bhaanje best, bhanje ke liye mama best. Playing Titu Mama is my favourite part as he brings in so much more to the script. Sorry to have kept everyone waiting for the past three episodes, but now I can't wait for you to see how the story escalates with his entry."



The show, directed by Himank Gaur, also featuring - Anup Soni, Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj - releases on YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.



--IANS

aru/kr