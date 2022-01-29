Bhumi Pednekar on why she took up 'Badhaai Do' role

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has revealed why she took the decision to star in 'Badhaai Do'. She says her decision to do the film was based on the fact that she gets to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener.



Bhumi said: "I'm really proud that content filmmakers, making differential and clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life.



"I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do 'Badhaai Do' was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India."



The versatile actress added: "'Badhaai Do' is a hot franchise that balances commerce with content. It is really exciting to be an actor in these times because such subjects are being backed by big producers who want to create a change in society.



"As a "human being, I'm drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope 'Badhaai Do' does just the same. I can't wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing."



Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do' pairs Rajkummar Rao opposite Bhumi.



The film releases in theatres on February 11.



Bhumi will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'Ladykiller', Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re' and Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan'.



