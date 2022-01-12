Bhumi Pednekar comes on board for Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer'

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of the suspense drama 'The Lady Killer'. The actress will be leading the film along with Arjun Kapoor.



For her, the film's narrative was gripping from the word go and that's what appealed to the actor in her.



The film, directed by Ajay Bahl ('B.A. Pass', 2012) and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Shaailesh R. Singh, narrates the story of a small town playboy, who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty.



Thrilled to embark on the journey, Bhumi says, "I'm always excited when something new and challenging comes my way and 'The Lady Killer' gripped me from the very start. As an artiste, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can't wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir."



Talking about the film, director Ajay Bahl says, "There is a rollercoaster of emotions in 'The Lady Killer' and for that we needed actors who could ride it every step of the way. I'm so happy to have Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar essay these roles because not only do they suit it to the T but also bring in their signature styles and flair."



Producer Shaailesh R. Singh adds, "Bhumi Pednekar is a talent to reckon with and brings just the right vibe and flavour to 'The Lady Killer'. We are extremely happy to have her play the lead alongside Arjun Kapoor. This one is definitely going to be a crazy, enriching ride."



The Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.



