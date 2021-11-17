Bhumi on 'Govinda Naam Mera' look: Love for sarees started with my journey in cinema

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has talked about her love for wearing sarees in films. She credits it to her journey in Hindi cinema.



Bhumi said: "I find it a big compliment if people find me pretty in a saree! I love wearing one whenever I get a chance and thankfully I have been able to wear quite a few of them in my movies! I'm glad people are loving another saree avatar of mine."



She added: "My look in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' (PPAW) got a lot of love, I am sure this one will too. Both the characters are extremely different and that's exciting."



The actress said that her "love for sarees started with my journey in cinema and more because my audience loves me in them."



She said: "In PPAW, the response was overwhelming and after they have loved my look in 'Govinda Naam Mera', I have got convinced that sarees on me are loved by audiences and my fans."



In 'Govinda Naam Mera', Bhumi has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film that releases on June 10, 2022, also stars Kiara Advani as the 'naughty girlfriend' of Vicky.



