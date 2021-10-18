Bhopal man arrested for raping 13-yr-old girl

Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Bhopal Police on Monday arrested an accused for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The matter came to light after a police complaint was registered. The accused has been arrested under sections 376 and 501 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



According to the police, the accused is known to the victim. He runs a grocery store where the victim used to visit to purchase goods.



According to the victim's complaint lodged at Bhopal's Sukhi Sevaniya police station, the accused invited the victim to his home on Saturday and allegedly raped her. He also threatened her of serious consequences if she told anyone about the incident.



However, after another person who knew the victim, came to know about the incident, she narrated the entire story to her parents.



Subsequently, they lodged a police compliant on Monday, a senior police official, Vijay Bahadur Singh, from Sukhi Sevaniya police station, told IANS.



"Further, investigation in the matter is underway," he said.



--IANS

pd/sks/skp/