'Bhediya' unleashes terror with chilling motion poster

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy 'Bhediya' is keenly awaited as it's helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik.



The makers of the film recently made an announcement with regards to the first look of the film that shook up the Internet.



Varun along with Kriti both took to social media to share the motion poster from the film and also announced that the first look will be out Thursday.



Varun captioned the video, "(wolf) Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow."



The motion graphic video reveals the film's title and catapults the excitement for the first look. The film produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Kaur Saini.



With music by Sachin-Jigar, the film is slated to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.



