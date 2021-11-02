Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 'The Indian Game Show'

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has hosted various shows on Indian television. Now the duo are coming up with a new show titled 'The Indian Game Show'.



Speaking about it Haarsh says: "I have been working on the concept for the last two years. It is a concept where we can break the monotony of the nonfiction genre on television. I wanted to do something new where all the celebrities can come and play. I, Bharti and Aditya Narayan will be hosting the game show. This will be the first time when three anchors will host a game show. The production value of the games is that of international standards. We have designed it in a way so that the audience also gets to see something new. There will be more than 75 stars in the show from entertainment and social media."



On the amount of work the couple has put in, Haarsh says: "For the last three months we have been working endlessly and our team also has done a great job. Because there is a huge pressure as so many celebrities have agreed to come on board and we wanted to be sure about the content we will be presenting through them. There is money and brand involved in the show and our guests should come and enjoy the game."



Bharti Singh adds about their recently launched YouTube channel 'Bharti TV': "Seeing my own Bharti Tv gives me a special feeling of validation and at the same time there is a pressure too as fans will expect a lot out of this. Starting my journey as a standup comedian to coming up with my own channel is a very special feeling. The idea behind Bharti TV came from Haarsh only. He gave this name and told me after working for 12 years in the industry people know your potential."



The show will be airing on their own YouTube channel.



