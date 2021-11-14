Bhajans to be played at UP cow shelter

Hamirpur (UP), Nov 14 (IANS) Cows at the Kanha Gaushraya Sthal in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh will now get to hear bhajans on loudspeakers at a low volume every day.



District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Tripathi has asked the officials of the Nagar Panchayat to play melodious hymns of Lord Krishna to the cows in the morning and evening in low volume so that they can experience a sense of wellbeing and happiness.



It is believed that if music is played at cow shelters, the cows respond favourably to music.



The District Magistrate and SP Kamlesh Dixit, who reached Kanha cow shelter last week, performed cow worship and gave saffron-coloured shawls to cows to avoid winter. Both the officials offered jaggery to cows.



