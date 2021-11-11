Bengaluru Turf Club submits report on stables renovation to K'taka HC

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) The Bengaluru Turf Club (BTC) on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that a slew of measures are being taken, including rebuilding stables in its premises, and sought time for submission of report in connection with completion of work.



A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, which took up the PIL petition filed by animal rights organisation Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA)provided four weeks time for the BTC to submit the report.



BTC counsel S.S. Naganand submitted that the construction work of stables has begun and a comprehensive report will be submitted in this regard as it will take one and half years to build 800 stables.



The High Court has earlier directed the government to appoint a nodal officer against the backdrop of allegations of cruel treatment to horses at stables at the BTC.



In the report submitted to the court, the officer appointed by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) found that 88 per cent of stables were more than 50 years old.



The report has also recommended renovation of more than 800 stables, improvement of veterinary facilities, and building state of the art stables, and appointment of 88 veterinary doctors in accordance with the number of horses.



The report also suggested formation of guidelines on nursing of retired horses. It also asked the BTC to find another way apart from killing or auctioning these horses.



The CUPA, in its petition, alleged ill-treatment of horses and lack of facilities at the turf club. It maintained that about 900 horses at the club are registered under Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001. The court then agreed that keeping horses in such stables amounts to cruelty to horses.



