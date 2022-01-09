Bengaluru reports over 7,000 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (IANS) Bengaluru's daily Covid-19 cases have jumped to 7,113 taking the tally of total active cases to 32,157 on Saturday, according to statistics released by the department of Health and Family Welfare.



The number of discharges stood at 323, while three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



The number of tests done by the authorities in Bengaluru during the day was 72,594.



Meanwhile, the total active cases in Karnataka stands at 38,507, with 8,906 new Covid positive cases reported in the state. The positivity rate of the state stands at 5.42 per cent.



In Bengaluru city, as many as 207 children aged between 0 to 9 years and 725 aged between 10 to 19 years have also tested positive for Covid-19, making parents worried.



Zonal data of the city shows Mahadevapura stands top in the city with 12,021 cases. The zone houses the most number of IT companies and lakhs of technical professionals stay in the area.



Total active micro containment zones swelled to 346 in Bengaluru and authorities have deactivated 1,640 micro containment zones. Bommanahalli zone tops the list with 497 micro containment zones.



As many as 353 international passengers have arrived in Bengaluru and among them 7 have tested positive in the last 24 hours.



Karnataka stands in third position in terms of total cases with 30,31,112 cases after Maharashtra (68,35,599) and Kerala (52,73,751). It also stands third in the country in terms of discharges and number of deaths.



Bengaluru stands second in terms of positive cases, deaths and recovery among metropolitan cities of the country. The recovery rate is 96.24 per cent.



Minister for Health K. Sudhakar stated test positivity rate crosses 10 per cent in Bengaluru with the city recording 7,113 cases today. Bengaluru continues to be the epicenter of Covid in Karnataka with 79 per cent of cases.



Delta cases in the state accounted for 2,937 and Omicron cases stood at 333.



Dakshina Kannada district (295) reported most cases after Bengaluru. Neighboring Udupi reported 186 cases, Mysuru (203) and Mandya (183).



However, many north Karnataka districts reported Covid cases in single digits and Haveri, Yadgiri reported zero cases.



