Bengali superstar Jeet's 'Baazi' gets OTT premiere on Nov 28

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) After its theatrical release, Bengali superstar Jeet and Mimi Chakraborty-starrer and action thriller 'Baazi' will premiere on ZEE5 on November 28.



Initially, the film was released in theatres on October 10.



Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "We are delighted to reach out to the audience with movies and series across various languages. We have always aimed to offer the best regional content and with Baazi, we are set to entertain our Bengali users with an action-packed romance thriller."



It is a remake of the Telugu hit, 'Nannaku Prematho'. The movie is directed by Anshuman Pratyush and produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani.



Director Anshuman said, "Our initial London schedule was cut short due to COVID. However, with the new normal and all the mandates and guidelines, we managed to wrap up the shoot of the film. This film turned out to be an eventful journey for all of us. Mimi and Jeet were pairing together for the first time on screen. The pair received a huge amount of appreciation from their fans, which made me very happy. I am sure it is going to show the same magic once we release the movie on OTT platform."



Jeet, who is also the producer of the film shared, "Wrapping up the shoot of 'Baazi' was a task. We all were super emotional as we finally made it to a release date despite the pandemic. A lot of hard work has gone into this movie and I am sure it will receive more and more love and appreciation post its release on OTT."



The story of the film revolves around Aditya, son of London-based Amulya Mukherjee, who finds out that his father is suffering from pancreatic cancer and lost his wealth to a conman, once his father's good friend, Krishna Kumar Bardhan.



Aditya decides to seek revenge from him in 30 days and also arrange treatment to save his father's life.



