Bengal under Mamata has become lawless: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government after its Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore Arjun Singh was allegedly attacked by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kankinara. The BJP said West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee has become lawless.



Taking to twitter, West Bengal BJP vice-president and Lok Sabha member Singh said, "This morning, I was attacked by TMC goons in Kankinara when I reached for a program on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. TMC wants to isolate @BJP4Bengal leaders by dirty tricks so that the people are afraid of their 'Gundagiri'. It is not possible to stop me."



West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said, "West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee has become lawless. From the gory post poll violence under her watch which saw men maimed and killed, women raped, there isn't a day her goons don't run amok. Today, BJP MP Arjun Singh was attacked while garlanding Netaji's statue, her police looked on."



Sharing a video of the alleged attack on Singh, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "TMC and their goons have made Bengal a symbol of political violence under Mamata didi's government. When the MPs elected by the people in Bengal are not safe, then how will the people of Bengal be safe from TMC goons! This mob attack on MP Arjun Singh is a symbol of the law and order model of Bengal.



"Quoting Singh's tweet, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, "By Killing democracy in West Bengal, TMC is trying to establish one party democracy."



--IANS

ssb/svn/skp/