Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files 50th case

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered one more case in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases filed in this matter to 50.



A CBI official said that 11 persons have been named in the FIR, along with a few unknown persons.



The official said that the case is related to the murder of Janmenjoy Dalai. Initially, a case was lodged at Marishda police station in East Midnapore district.



The victim was kidnapped by the accused persons when he was returning home from Kanthi. He was brutally thrashed with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons. The injured victim was admitted to a government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Now, the CBI will look into the matter.



