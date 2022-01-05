Bengal govt to supply essential commodities to Covid patients

Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) In order to reach out to those hit by Covid in the state, the West Bengal government has decided to provide food and essential commodities to the financially weak Covid patients.



In a letter to all the district magistrates of the state, Chief Secretary H.K. Diwedi told them to deliver packaged food and other necessary items to the people who are financially stressed. The Chief Secretary also directed the district administration to deploy police for the delivery of these packets to the people.



According to a senior official of the state secretariat, there will be rice, puffed rice, pulses, biscuits and other dry food items in the packet. The district administration has been asked to prepare a tentative list and send the details to the state headquarters at the earliest.



The local police have been directed to reach out to the people and take regular information about their health condition and send reports to the district administration.



The district administrations have also been asked to take information from the people in isolation and deliver food and medicines and other necessary things to them.



"We are trying to keep the administration ready because if the third wave comes, we should be prepared for all possible situations. We don't want the common people to suffer. We will use our previous experience to handle the situation effectively," the official added.



