Beijing tightens entry curbs amid Covid resurgence

Beijing, Nov 14 (IANS) People travelling to Beijing will be subject to tighter Covid-19 control measures starting from November 17 amid the latest Covid resurgence in the country, the municipal government said.



All those travelling to Beijing must provide negative results of nucleic acid tests taken within 48 hours before arrival and a green health code, Xinhua news agency quoted the government as saying.



Those from counties (cities, districts, banners) with new infections within 14 days are under tight restrictions when seeking entry into the Chinese capital, it added.



The holding of national conferences, training, and other activities in Beijing will be strictly controlled.



Closed-loop management will be implemented during the periods of these activities, and none of the participants are allowed to go out.



The above measures, to come into effect from November 17, will be dynamically adjusted according to changes in the pandemic situation.



The latest Covid-19 resurgence in China has spread to 21 provincial-level regions, where new locally transmitted cases or asymptomatic carriers were reported in the past few days, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).



As of Sunday morning, China's overall Covid caseload stood at 98,263, including 1,350 patients still receiving treatment, 19 of whom were in severe condition, it said.



In the last 24 hours, the country registered 70 new locally transmitted cases, of which 60 were reported in Liaoning, three in Hebei, two each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, and Yunnan, as well as one in Sichuan.



The overall death toll stood at 4,636.



--IANS

ksk/