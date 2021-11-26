Beijing cleared of Covid risk areas

Beijing, Nov 26 (IANS) Beijing has been cleared of medium and high-risk areas for Covid-19 with the last medium-risk area being downgraded to low-risk on Friday.



The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in that a residential community in Haidian district was downgraded to a low-risk area as no new cases were reported there for 14 consecutive days, reports Xinhua news agency.



With the adjustment, the entire Chinese capital is now in the low-risk category for Covid-19.



Beijing has also traced 28 contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case reported in Shanghai on Thursday.



Tests of the samples collected from the venues the case had visited during November 12 and 15 in Beijing were all negative.



