Before its Xmas-eve OTT release, 'Minnal Murali' premieres at Mumbai film fest

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) The Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam superhero film 'Minnal Murali' had its world premiere here at the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival, a week before it is scheduled to be streamed on Netflix from December 24.



The VFX-heavy film, whose release was delayed because of the extended shutdown of cinema theatres across Kerala as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, was picked up by Netflix reportedly for Rs 37 crore, the second highest sum to be paid to a Malayalam film after the Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'.



Set in the 1990s, 'Minnal Murali' is the story of Jaison (Tovino Thomas), a young tailor, who gains superhuman powers after being struck by lightning and transforms into the superhero Minnal Murali. He must however take down an unexpected foe named Selvan, known locally as Vellidi Venkidi (Guru Somasundaram), if he has to turn into the saviour his hometown desperately needs.



The film has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. At the premiere, the film was represented by Thomas and Somasundaram, apart from its director, Basil Joseph. producers Sophia, Kevin and Cedin Paul, and the writers Arun A.R. and Justin Mathew.



They spoke about their fight against the odds to put the film together in the middle of the pandemic and also expressed their gratitude to all those who had supported them in bringing the project to life.



Film personalities such as Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Abhimanyu Dassani, Malavika Mohanan and Warniqa Gabbi, as well as filmmakers Bejoy Nambiar and Arati Kadav attended the premiere.



