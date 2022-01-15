Beauty giant shows commitment to its consumers

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANSlife) When the brand says, 'You're Worth It', they really mean it! In the recent Global Summit, held by L'Oréal Paris, its experts aimed to acquaint consumers with the science behind the products.





The summit highlighted the state-of-the-art technology that lies behind its products and services and gave consumers a peek into 'The Other Side' of the brand story.



Global Experts such as Elisabeth Bouhadana, Global Scientific Director of L'Oréal Paris and Dr Ophelia Veraitch, an official dermatologist for L'Oréal Paris India, L'Oréal Paris UK alongside L'Oréal Paris' international board of dermatologists revealed some of the most in-depth research carried out by the scientific teams, for a superior understanding of skin biology to developing formulas.



During the submit Elisabeth walked attendees through the safety protocols taken by L'Oréal Paris, the superior science of the key actives, sustainability aspects of the brand as well as the flawless digital consumer experience and services. The programme revealed the pioneering role of the brand in promoting its internal experts to advocate formulas, safety, and efficacy. Furthermore, it showcased the alternative methods to animal testing in a very educational way so that consumers know everything about how their favourite products are made and studied before arriving in the market.



While science and innovation are part of the brand's DNA, women are at the heart of it. The brand strives to be more transparent with consumers as part of the commitment to a more sustainable future with partnerships that benefit the community.



