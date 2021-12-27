Beach vacays and bikini trends to ring in the new year!
By Olivia Sarkar
New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANSlife) You're all set for your year end getaway and there are a few beach essentials, besides a bikini body you need to pack! For inspiration, check out these celebrities and pick a style to match your body type and mood:
Disha Patani who's got the best body in the business certainly gives us goals! Her leopard print bikini is red hot for the season.
Forget polka dots, its a yellow checkered bikini you need for the season. Youth icon Ananya Panday looks photo ready complete with a flamingo to keep the mood afloat.
Alaya F enjoys a moment in the sun in this sultry printed swimsuit, beach tousled waves and a tan are all she needs!
Bollywood's bubbly girl Alia Bhatt takes tie-dye for an underwater swim as she poses for a photo-op!
Sea salt spritz, metallic bangles and you're good to go for a beautiful sunset says Janhvi Kapoor.
Ring in the New Year in a glamorous Malliot in tones of gold and black... Nargis Fakhri shows you how to nail the look with hair rolled into a top knot, long danglers and bronze makeup.
Bollywood's girl of the moment, Sara Ali Khan, shows of her abs in a patterned swimsuit as part of her go-with-the-flow approach.
What's a beach holiday without some tiger print, a kaftan and never ending legs... take a bow for Tara Sutaria in this one-piece.
