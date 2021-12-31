Be the centre of attention with these hairstyles

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANSlife) With the holiday festivities around the corner, chances are your calendars are already brimming with exciting invitations, but your wardrobe probably isn't. The solution? Step up your hair game; it practically comes for free. Resurrect your hair from boring, routine, traditional, done-to-death hairstyles and stand out from the crowd with these red carpet-worthy looks shared by Adhuna, Founder and Creative Director of BBLUNT!





The Faux Bob

Always wanted to know what you would look like with short hair? Now is your chance to transform your long curls into this vintage-inspired, Great Gatsby Bob, without even going close to a pair of scissors!



Detangle your towel-dried hair with a wide-tooth comb. Apply liberal amounts of Blunt's HD Curl Defining Leave-In Cream evenly throughout the mid-lengths and ends of the hair, working up towards the roots.

Spray your hair with BBLUNT Hot Shot Heat Protect Spray all over. Section your hair and curl it thoroughly from top to bottom.

Divide your hair into 2 sections, above and below your ears. Using a teaser brush, backcomb the roots of the lower portion of your hair. Now, take the end of your hair, twist it, and roll it towards the nape of your neck. Bobby pins and BBLUNT Hot Shot hold spray are used to secure the hair.

Let the top hair fall over the nape and give it some texture. Complete the bob by twisting pieces of your excess long hair around a u-pin and securing it into the volume at the nape. Continue this action until all the long hair is pinned up, making sure you maintain a bob silhouette. Finish with a spritz of BBLUNT Hot Shot Shine spray to add the glitz it deserves.



The Flower Braid

Floral prints are very common, but floral hair, not so much. Have a look at this flower braid hairstyle to look charming and elegant in very simple steps.



Take two small sections of hair from both sides, twist them from the roots and tie them into a ponytail using a transparent elastic band.

Braid each of these ponytails all the way to the bottom. Make sure the braids are thick enough; if not, take bigger sections of hair from both sides.

Take both the braids and start twisting them around like a bun. Try to keep the top of the braids towards the outer circle and the bottom of the braids towards the centre to have a fuller look.

Use a lot of bobby pins and Hot Shot hold spray to secure the braided circle. Apply BBLUNT Hot Shot Heat spray and curl the bottom of your open hair into loose, flowy curls. Finish the look with BBLUNT Hot Shot Shine Spray.



The Triple Topsy Tail

A topsy tail is indeed a beautiful hairstyle using one ponytail. Imagine how beautiful it would look if we used three.



Prep your hair with Hot Shot Heat Protect spray and create light curls all over the hair.

Divide your hair into 3 rows and tie each into a loose low ponytail using transparent elastic bands. Spray the hotshot hold spray to keep the future steps locked in your hair.

Now, above the topmost ponytail, create a pocket with your fingers and flip all three ponytails through it. Now pull the hair to tighten and smooth out the twists.

Finish your look with some BlUNT Hot Shot Shine spray and some delicate pearls on the twists.



