Be proud of being BJP members: Nadda tells cadres

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 22 (IANS) BJP national president J. P. Nadda on Monday asked booth level workers to be proud of being members of a party that has internal democracy.



"In which other party can an ordinary worker coming from an ordinary family become the chief minister of the state and a worker like me become the president of the party?" he asked.



Nadda was addressing booth level workers in Gorakhpur when he said that the booth president convention of Gorakhpur is not of any particular class, not of any particular caste but this convention is a convention of BJP workers representing all sections of the society.



"With the blessings of Modi ji, Yogi ji has left no stone unturned in development. Uttar Pradesh is on the path of continuous development," he said.



He said the BJP runs on cultural nationalism while other political parties run on dynasty.



"We believe in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' but other parties believe in 'Parivar ka Vikas', he stated.



Nadda added that when elections are held, the BJP remembers leaders from Mahatma Gandhi to Patel but other parties remember Pakistan and Jinnah.



He underlined the need for ensuring victory at the booth level which adds up to a larger victory.



--IANS

