Be gentle with yourselves, says Samantha in New Year wish

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Samantha has urged her fans and well wishers to be gentle with themselves and remember that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who they were becoming.



Despite having a torrid year on the personal front, Samantha has put out a New Year wish that spreads hope, kindness and positivity.



The actress, who took to social media to wish her fans a happy new year, wrote, "If your biggest achievement this year was simply making it this far, simply waking up in the morning when you didn't want to face the day, simply surviving - that is something to celebrate, too.



"Keep finding the things that make you believe in your healing. Be gentle with yourself and never forget that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who you are becoming . We are in this together. 2022 ??.Stronger. Wiser. Kinder."



--IANS

mani/kr