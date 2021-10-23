B'desh man charged under Digital Security Act sent to jail

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Oct 23 (IANS) Mohammad Fayez, who has been charged under Bangladesh's Digital Security Act (DSA) for inciting people via social media which led to the widespread communal violence in the country earlier this month, has been sent to jail.





Senior Judical Magistrate Mithila Jajan Nipa recorded the statement on Friday after which Fayez was sent to prison, said Khan Mohammad Rezwan, police super of CID, Cumilla district.



"Fayez confessed to the Magistrate that he reached the Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap in Cumilla city on October 13 after he heard that the Holy Quran was placed there. He then spread it through Facebook Live," Rezwan told IANS.



Fayez told the Magistrate that as the Holy Quran was demeaned, he had gone live on Facebook to incite people, but did not know that it would set off the widespread communal violence across the country, added the police official.



Asked if there was any collusion with Fayez in the incident, the investigating officer said: "Those, who are involved with Fayez is being investigated with the help of technology."



On October 13, police arrested Fayez Hindu temples at Nanuar Dighi Par Puja mandap were vandalised following his livestream.



Later, the police filed a case against him under the Digital Security Act at Comilla Kotwali Model Police Station.



On October 17, the case was transferred from the police to the CID. The court granted a two-day remand for interrogation.



--IANS

sumi/ksk/