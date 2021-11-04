B'desh exports skyrocket, nearly $16bn fetched in 1st 4 months of FY 2021

Dhaka, Nov 4 (IANS) Bangladesh's total goods export income in the first four months of the current fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022) surged about 23 per cent year on year to nearly $16 billion, thanks to a hefty rise in shipments of readymade garment items, an official said.



The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) official told Xinhua news agency that Bangladesh earned a total of $15,749.48 million from exports during the July-October period, compared to $12,844.64 million in the same period of the previous year.



With hefty growth in garment exports, he said Bangladesh shipped goods worth $4.73 billion in October, the highest single-month receipts, which was also 60.37 per cent higher than the same month a year ago.



The previous single-month highest export earnings were recorded in September when Bangladesh fetched home $4.17 billion



The export income exceeded the target of $13.90 billion for the July-October period by 13.33 per cent, said the official.



Bangladesh set its export target in 2021-22 fiscal year at $43.50 billion, including $35.14 billion from ready-made garment products, which usually account for about 85 per cent of the national shipment in a year.



In the July-October period, according to the official, Bangladesh earned $12.62 billion from garment exports with knitted items such as T-shirts and woven items such as jeans rising 20.78 per cent.



