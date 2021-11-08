B'desh expects to administer over 120mn Covid doses by Jan

Dhaka, Nov 8 (IANS) Bangladesh has so far administered 70 million Covid-19 vaccine doses and the figure would top 120 million by January next year if the current trend continues, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.



Bangladesh has purchased a total of 210 million doses of the vaccines. and at the moment there is no shortage of supply, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday citing the Minister as saying.



According to the Maleque, more than 30 million of the ordered vaccine doses are scheduled to reach the country by this month, and another 30 million doses will arrive in December.



Bangladesh launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive in January this year to contain the pandemic that has spread across the entire country.



However, the Bangladeshi government subsequently had to halt administering the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine after India suddenly banned vaccine exports.



In June, the vaccination drive resumed in parts of the country with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines.



--IANS

ksk/

