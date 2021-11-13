BCCI secretary Jay Shah praises Mithali Raj on getting Khel Ratna

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday lavished praise on Mithali Raj, who became the first-ever Indian woman cricketer to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and called her the 'flagbearer' of the game.



"The flagbearer of Indian Women's Cricket @BCCIWomen has added another feather to her cap. Congratulations to @M_Raj03 for becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. We are proud of you," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.



Mithali made her India debut on June 26, 1999 and has the second-longest career with only Sachin Tendulkar (22 years 91 days) having a longer career both across'men's and w'men's cricket.



Earlier, on Saturday, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil, and woman cricketer Mithali along with nine other sportspersons were conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour -- at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



While an unprecedented 35 athletes were honoured with the Arjuna Award in a glittering ceremony.



