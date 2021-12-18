BCCI constitutes Differently-Abled Cricket Committee

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the appointment of the Differently-Abled Cricket Committee.



In a statement issued here on Saturday, the BCCI said that Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, and Mahantesh Kivadasannavar will be members of the Differently-Abled Cricket Committee.



The Indian cricket board also named the various committees, following the 90th AGM of the BCCI held earlier this month.



"Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal, Raghuram Bhat, Prabir Chakrabarty, and Hari Narayan Pujari are in the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee. Vishal Jagota, Vikas Katyal, Rajesh Garsondia, Surendra Shewale, and Lalrothuama in the Senior Tournament Committee," it said.



"Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan, and Sudhir Asnani are in the Umpires Committee."



