'BB 15': Raveena Tandon asks contestants to nominate guilty ones; Shamita, Abhijit in ugly fight

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is going to see Raveena Tandon entering the house and giving some interesting tasks to the housemates.



In this task, they have to roll the dice with different dance styles, and Raveena will nominate the names who have to dance on whichever style comes up.



Furthermore she asks the contestants to nominate the guilty person inside the house. Rashami promptly nominates Abhijit, given how he has been name-calling Shamita. Abhijit defends himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname and says: "Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon (I keep such girls under my shoes)."



After listening to his words everyone inside the house gets angry and Shamita lunges at him. The host Salman Khan gets angry over them and asks them to calm down. But Shamita replies that: "I will leave the show. I'm not interested in being in this house with a man like this."



Though Salman questions about her behaviour with Abhijit and says: "Can't you see the way you provoked him."



Meanwhile Salman also takes the class of Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz for their behaviour. In fact, Pratik Sehajpal asks the host about the limits and boundaries inside the house. He complains to him, saying that he has been pushed around led to his clothes getting torn.



Salman lashes out at Karan: "Karan sometimes you leaves your senses and when you have no proper words, you just go physical. Should I enter the house? I dare you just do the same with me."



He further says to everyone: "I think in this season you all are brain dead." Joining the weekend episode would be rapper Raftaar and Surabhi for a fun task.



'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.



--IANS

ila/kr