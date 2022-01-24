Battle for UP: Woman Minister's alleged audio goes viral

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) Swati Singh, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, is in news again. This time it is because of an audio recording that has gone viral on social media.



In this, Swati Singh is purportedly talking to a person, who is heard complaining that her husband Daya Shankar Singh has misbehaved with him and there is a case of land grabbing too.



During the conversation, Swati is allegedly accusing her husband Daya Shankar Singh of treating her badly and also of physical assault. She says that her husband Daya Shankar Singh beats her up and pleads with the caller not to inform them of his conversation with her.



Meanwhile, all efforts to contact Swati Singh regarding the audio clip proved futile and the minister refused to respond to calls.



Swati Singh, who is a minister for women and child development, is a claimant from her Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat that she won in 2017.



Daya Shankar Singh is also laying claim on the seat and is said to be lobbying for a ticket.



Swati Singh had come into limelight in 2016 when Daya Shankar Singh made some objectionable remarks against BSP chief Mayawati.



After this, the BSP workers led by Naseemuddin Siddiqui held a huge protest in Lucknow where they made remarks against Swati Singh and her daughter.



Swati filed a case against BSP leaders, including Mayawati, at the Hazratganj police station. Daya Shankar Singh was expelled from the party and Swati was made chief of the women's wing.



Later she contested and won the Sarojini Nagar seat and Daya Shankar Singh's expulsion was withdrawn. He is now vice president of the party's state unit.



