Battle for UP: SP workers being issued 'red cards', says Abdullah Azam

Rampur (UP), Feb 1 (IANS) Samajwadi Party candidate Abdullah Azam, who is the son of SP MP Mohd Azam Khan, has alleged that an increasing numbers of SP workers are being issued "red cards" to affect his campaigning.



He has urged the election commission to take appropriate action to ensure "a fair electoral process".



Abdullah told reporters, "If this situation continues, there is no possibility of fair election."



Meanwhile, to ensure that peace is not disturbed during the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, police have identified nearly 55,000 people as possible troublemakers across the five Assembly constituencies in Rampur and are serving 'red card notices' to them.



Their names will be announced in their localities by police and district administration staff.



Voting will take place on February 14 in Rampur.



Sansaar Singh, Rampur's Additional Superintendent of Police, said, "History-sheeters, gangsters and people who were booked during previous polls have been identified. They will have to submit a bond that they will not cause trouble during elections or else strict action will be taken against them."



Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP), Ankit Mittal, said the potential troublemakers were identified after scanning records in 16 police stations. Most of them are either criminals or anti-social elements.



"We are spreading the information through a public announcement system so that if any of these elements tries to affect the elections, then people can immediately report to police," the SSP said.



