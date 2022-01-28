Battle for UP: Sharma in Mathura looking towards 9th term

Mathura (UP), Jan 28 (IANS) Shyam Sundar Sharma, a politician who has seen 73 summers and waded through some of the most turbulent phases of Uttar Pradesh politics, is seeking election for his ninth term as a legislator.



Sharma has contested and won elections as an independent, then from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and now the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).



He has won eight times since 1989 and lost only one election -- in 2012 to RLD's Jayant Chaudhary.



However, within two months, he won the by poll when Jayant Chaudhary resigned and opted to retain his parliamentary seat.



Says Sharma, "I always win from here because I love my people and they love me. For me, my people are my God. I may have contested from different parties but that has never changed my relationship with my people."



He is contesting this time as a BSP candidate and is confident of his victory.



The Samajwadi Party has fielded Sanjay Lathar against him.



Sharma is one of those rare politicians, who has never waded into any controversy and nor has he ever been known to speak a harsh word to anyone.



Moreover, despite seeking election from Mathura, which is presently a religious hot spot, Shyam Sundar Sharma does not use contentious issues like caste, religion in his campaign.



"People elect me for development and this is what I talk about. I am answerable to them on this issue," he says.



--IANS

amita/dpb







