Battle for UP: Rape Survivor thanks SP, BSP for supporting her mother

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 23 (IANS) The Unnao rape survivor has thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for not putting up candidates against her mother Asha Singh, who is the Congress candidate on the Unnao Sadar seat.



In a video message, the rape victim has said that the SP and BSP leadership had supported her in her hour of crisis and she has thanked them for not putting up a candidate against her mother.



The BJP has already announced the candidature of Pankaj Gupta from this seat.



Unnao goes to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.



It may be recalled that former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been convicted for the rape of the Unnao girl and is presently lodged in the Tihar jail in Delhi.



Meanwhile, Samajwadi sources said that no decision had yet been taken regarding the Unnao seat.



"The party is yet to announce the candidate for the seat," said a party leader.



