Battle for UP: PM Modi's virtual rally to be streamed at 98 locations in first phase

Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first virtual rally for the Uttar Pradesh elections on Monday will be streamed live through LED screens at 98 locations in 21 constituencies in five districts going to the polls in the first phase on February 10.



The rally, called 'Jan Chaupal' will connect over 49,000 people through the LED screens.



Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the rally in Agra while deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will remain stationed in Lucknow.



As per the ECI guidelines, the BJP functionaries have been asked to ensure presence of not more than 500 persons at each of the locations.



Virtual rally in charge Anoop Gupta said that the Prime Minister's rally would focus on assembly constituencies of in Saharanpur and will have giant screens.



In Shamli, it would be shown in Kairana, Thana Bhawan and Shamli constituencies in Budhana, Purkaji, Charthawal, in Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli and Meerapur constituencies will also have giant screens.



Similarly, Chaprauli, Badaut and Baghpat constituencies of Baghpat and Dadri and Jewar of Gautam Buddha Nagar will have LED screens.



In addition to live streaming on LED screens, local BJP leaders have been asked to arrange live broadcast of the rally at 7,878 'booth shakti kendras' for booth presidents, 'panna pramukhs' and beneficiaries of the government schemes.



