Battle for UP: PM Modi's first virtual rally on Jan 31

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) After the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding his first virtual rally on January 31.



With this rally, the Prime Minister will address the electorate of the seats going to the polls on February 10.



As per information accessed by IANS, Modi will address the electorate of 21 assembly seats spread over Gautambuddh Nagar, Shaymli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Saharanpur.



The saffron party' preparation is on for the event in full swing. Modi will reach out to the electorate with 100 LED vans and big screens at different places, NaMo App and other virtual mediums. The poll panel has set a limit of maximum 500 people per LED screen and the party is aiming to reach out to 50,000 people.



Modi will be aiming to reach out to over 10 lakh voters virtually.



In the first phase, polling will be held on 58 seats spread over 11 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh -- Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Gautambuddh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.



Even before the Election Commission announced the poll dates and released guidelines in view of the Covid surge, the saffron party had started preparing for virtual rallies.



--IANS

