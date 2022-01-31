Battle for UP: Modi appeals to first-time voters

Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon first-time voters to support the BJP in forming the government again so that their aspirations can be fulfilled.



Addressing the first virtual rally for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said: "Uttar Pradesh is working towards ensuring its progress. The Yogi government is making sure that all benefits of our schemes percolate down to the last beneficiary. The number of houses we built for the poor has risen to 800 in Baghpat in the previous government to 33,000 in the same district in Yogi regime."



The Prime Minister came down heavily against the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government on the law-and-order issue.



"Five years ago, there was the 'dabbang' and 'dangai' in Uttar Pradesh. The mafia ruled the state and women and girls could not move out safely. When the riots took place here (Muzaffarnagar), some people were enjoyed an 'utsav'. The land of the poor, Dalits, OBCs and deprived sections were forcibly taken away," he said.



He further said that when BJP came to power here, it was with the resolve to serve people.



"Yogi Adityanath has dealt with the mafia and made them understand the meaning of law. Today, the same people are using all their force to bring back a government that remains favourable to them. Today, employees, farmers, traders are all safe and secure.



The Prime Minister said that the double engine governments in Lucknow and Delhi had taken a lead to address the aspirations of the youth.



"We have new avenues for jobs and career building-from medical colleges, universities to IITs. A number of industries have come to Uttar Pradesh and this will ensure more jobs. The defence corridor and other projects will create new employment," he stated.



The Prime Minister said that the ban on triple talaq had brought immense relief to Muslim women, adding that his government had raised the marriageable age of girls to 21 years so that they could study further and make their career.



Lauding the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister said that the BJP was being opposed by those who are arrogant and cater to the rich.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







