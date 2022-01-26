Battle for UP: Minister's son seen distributing cash

Bulandshahr, Jan 26 (IANS) A video clip showing the son of Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Sharma, the BJP candidate from Shikarpur Assembly segment, distributing money has gone viral on social media.



The returning officer for the constituency has sought the minister's explanation on the matter within 24 hours.



The viral video purportedly shows Sharma's son Kush Sharma distributing Rs 100 notes to people amid the sounds of drum beats near his vehicle.



It has been claimed that people taking money were drummers.



The Shikarpur returning officer has served a notice to the minister.



In the notice to the minister, the returning officer said that prima facie it appears to be a clear violation of the model code of conduct.



He has asked the minister to explain within 24 hours.





--IANS

amita/shb/