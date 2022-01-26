Battle for UP: Kafeel Khan may also contest against Yogi

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) Dr Kafeel Khan, the Gorakhpur paediatrician who was sacked from his job by the Yogi Adityanath government, may contest the upcoming elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Dr Khan said that many political parties are in touch with him.



"I have not decided yet, but I may contest against Yogi Adityanath. Many parties have approached me," Dr Khan said.



Azad Samaj Party chief, Chandra Shekhar, has already announced that he would be contesting against Yogi Adityanath.



Dr Khan said, "Chandrashekhar is a friend. We were together in jail. I will speak to him."



Despite an inquiry commission clearing him of "corruption and negligence charges" leading to the death of over 60 children due to encephalitis in 2017, Kafeel Khan was terminated from his job last year.



The Allahabad HC had ordered the release of Khan from jail after dropping charges under the NSA in 2021.



