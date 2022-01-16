Battle for UP: Jailed ex-MLA's daughter questions Priyanka's candidate choice

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 16 (IANS) The Congress is again at the receiving end for candidate selection -- this time from the daughter of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar who has been convicted in a rape case.



Sengar's daughter, Aishwarya Singh Sengar, put out a video on Saturday evening, after Congress gave a ticket to Asha Singh from Unnao Sadar seat on Thursday.



Asha Singh is the mother of the rape survivor.



In the video, Kuldeep's daughter Aishwarya says "I am a girl, I can also fight to bring the truth in front of everyone. Priyanka Gandhi, this step taken from the point of view of politics may sound right to you but I do not know politics, but the religion of society and morality will never forgive you for this."



Aishwarya further says, "Those to whom you have given ticket, have been booked under IPC Section 420 for making a fake TC. Their bail has also been rejected. Dozens of cases are registered in Unnao against the family to whom you have given a ticket. When my mother got the ticket, then your party remembered all the religions and 'adharma' but in this case, you are not seeing the truth. These people changed the time of crime thrice and the location of my father was found 17 kilometres away at his Unnao office. My father was also ready for the Narco test, but these people refused."



She goes on to say, "Even today, I am saying that if there is even single evidence that my father has or if he had even dared to stare at these people, then my entire family should be hanged to death."



Aishwarya also reminded Priyanka that your brother was also facing similar allegations.



"My Unnao will never accept such politics which destroys a family. You will get its result on March 10. My Unnao was with me and always will be," she says.



Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA from the Bangermau legislative Assembly seat, has been convicted of rape, murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.



He is the main defendant in the Unnao rape case and was booked under the POCSO Act. He is also accused of killing three people, including the victim's father in police custody and later her aunts by a conspired truck accident.



A Delhi district and sessions court upheld an investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape survivor's accident in 2019.



Kuldeep Sengar is presently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.



